{LIVE} | Kerala Samrudhi SM-30 Lottery Result Today (23-11-2025) Sunday Lucky Draw: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winning Number [SOON], Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Today | 23-11-2025 | Samrudhi Lottery SM-30

Welcome to the LIVE Coverage for the Kerala Lottery Result where you access the most current updates to the draws. The Samrudhi Lottery SM-30 Result for 23 November 2025 will be updated here LIVE as soon as the numbers are released.

Live Results Times:

Live Updates Start: 2:55 PM

Full Official Results: 4:30 PM

Full Official Numbers: The full winning numbers will be added here.

Kerala Lottery 23.11.2025 – Samrudhi (SM-30) – Prize Structure:

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

7th Prize Rs.500/-

8th Prize Rs.200/-

9th Prize Rs.100/-

All prize winners must do the following:

Confirm their winning numbers with official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Claim their prizes within 90 days of publication of the results.

Stay tuned as we bring the live prize numbers (where applicable), category-wise results, and official PDF.