RESULT OUT | Nagaland 1 PM Dear Narmada Lottery Sambad Result Today 13-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 13-09-2025, day Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Results of the Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Narmada 1 PM, Dear Donner 6 PM, Dear Stork 8 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results, check below.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 13-09-2025 (SATURDAY) announced: The Dear Narmada Draw will be held at 1 PM, Dear Donner at 6 PM, and Stork. The first prize winner will receive a whopping ₹1 Crore. Wait for the full list of winners and prize divisions.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Updates- 13-09-2025: Daily Draw Schedule & Prize Details

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three daily draws at:

1 PM – Dear Narmada Morning

6 PM – Dear Donner Evening

8 PM – Dear Stork Night

These are updated daily and can be seen live on websites such as NewsX.

Disclaimer- Lottery is addictive. Play responsibly. The information presented here is for informational purposes only. It does not persuade or invite people to participate in the lottery. NewsX does not support any kind of lottery.