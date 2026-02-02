Kerala BT-39 State Lottery Result Today (2.02.2026), Bhagyathara BT-39 Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (2-02-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Bhagyathara BT-39 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Bhagyathara BT-39 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘BT’. This lottery is organized by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Monday at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-39 Lottery Result will be declared today, Monday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-39 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to [], will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [].
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Bhagyathara BT-39. Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Come)
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Come)
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Come)
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Come)
6th Prize Winners Ticket No– (Yet To Come)
7th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Come)
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Come)
9th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Come)
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
Kerala State includes types of seasonal “bumper” lotteries in excluding to the weekly ones, like Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja.
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: BT-39 Monday Lucky Draw Result will be declared by 3 PM.
The BT-39 Kerala Lottery draw is scheduled for today. The winning numbers will be announced during the live draw, which begins at 2:55 PM. The official Kerala Lottery Result for February 2, 2026, will be announced shortly after the draw starts.
Kerala Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site (https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view) at 3 PM.
A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.
Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can receive their prize by simply going to any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket, along with valid proof of identity, at any bank or government lottery office.