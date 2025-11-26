{LIVE} | Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL 28 Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025) Wednesday Lucky Draw: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winning Number | Check Full Winners List & How to Claim Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today 26-11-2025 LIVE Updates: The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL 28 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/- Winner Ticket [SOON], the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to [SOON], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to [SOON]. Full list of Winners' ticket numbers to be declared here.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 26-11-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL 28 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Dhanalekshmi DL 28 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SS’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Tuesday at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL 28 Lottery Result will be declared today, Wednesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL 28 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner to [SOON], followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [SOON], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [SOON].
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL 28 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –
Agent Name:
Second Prize Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Third Prize Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:—— (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:
5th Prize Winners Ticket No-
6th Prize Winners Ticket No-
7th Prize Winners Ticket No –
8th Prize Winners Ticket No-
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.
Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can receive their prize by simply going to any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket, along with valid proof of identity, at any bank or government lottery office.
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 26 November 2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.