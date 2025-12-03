[OUT] | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025), Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Lucky Draw Result: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No [DA 860212], 2nd Prize 30 Lakh [DK 530064] – Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03-12-2025 | Kerala DL-29 Lottery Result LIVE Updates: The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/- Winner Ticket [DA 860212], the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to [DK 530064], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to [DH 140195]. The full list of Winners' ticket numbers will be announced here.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03-12-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result has been streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘DL’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Wednesday at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Lottery Result has been declared today, Wednesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, has been given to the first prize winner to [DA 860212], followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [DK 530064], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [DH 140195].

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Dhanalekshmi DL-29 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Bumper Draw have been released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 03-12-2025, Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – DA 860212

Agent Name: Aiswarya Lottery Agency, Pavaratty.

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No –DK 530064

Agent name- Preethas Lottery Agencies, Mavelikkara.

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –DH 140195

Agent name- Bhagavathi Lottery Agency, Attingal.

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: – 860212 (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Lottery Series- DB, DC, DD, DE, DF, DG, DH, DJ, DK, DL, DM

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 0239, 2048, 2338, 3805, 3879, 3997, 5713, 5807, 6520, 7160, 7418, 8003, 8251, 8273, 8325, 8480, 9176, 9597, 9861.

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0121, 0206, 2446, 2937, 5747, 5989

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0192, 1025, 1810, 1818, 2647, 3018, 3242, 3336, 3415, 3435, 3616, 3836, 4408, 4599, 4764, 4885, 4896, 5594, 6680, 6725, 6740, 6807, 6964, 6968, 8322.

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0317, 0346, 0378, 0509, 0897, 0989, 1041

1102, 1589, 1826, 1887, 2045, 2150, 2222

2545, 2579, 2591, 2701, 2728, 2985, 3008

3101, 3162, 3334, 3352, 3355, 3393, 3703

3789, 3887, 4059, 4190, 4237, 4245, 4250

4252, 4626, 4711, 4717, 4884, 4899, 4973

5124, 5202, 5379, 5410, 5454, 5802, 5869

5948, 5956, 5982, 6002, 6008, 6415, 6439

6458, 6577, 6977, 7098, 7162, 7182, 7635

7781, 8078, 8340, 8420, 8596, 8649, 8742

9329, 9538, 9777, 9847, 9922, 9956

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0383, 0553, 0634, 0734, 0736, 0737, 0904

0920, 1008, 1393, 1524, 1545, 1694, 1793

1805, 1825, 1966, 2013, 2059, 2162, 2211

2319, 2436, 2514, 2772, 2852, 2862, 2914

2916, 3450, 3506, 3600, 3655, 3872, 3998

3999, 4184, 4239, 4319, 4369, 4407, 4505

4692, 4741, 4824, 4963, 5091, 5440, 5516

5681, 5695, 5868, 5883, 6248, 6378, 6495

6717, 6761, 6866, 6925, 7004, 7156, 7320

7619, 7681, 7740, 7756, 7759, 7826, 7847

7870, 7878, 7938, 8150, 8446, 8510, 8553

8638, 8655, 8689, 8740, 8767, 8797, 8807

8813, 8865, 8908, 8970, 9140, 9213, 9224

9299, 9408, 9414, 9453, 9811

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –0055, 0069, 0180, 0229, 0235, 0272, 0318, 0364, 0398, 0483, 0623, 0711, 0712, 0716, 0724, 0755, 0765, 0806, 0839, 0864, 1034, 1162, 1197, 1327, 1418, 1430, 1500, 1556, 1565, 1584, 1603, 1642, 1679, 1761, 1885, 2091, 2095, 2100, 2171, 2253, 2326, 2593, 2607, 2653, 2673, 2911, 2922, 2969, 2986, 3004, 3363, 3459, 3544, 3587, 3665, 3667, 3733, 3810, 3823, 3922, 4128, 4154, 4183, 4254, 4388, 4435, 4515, 4521, 4544, 4684, 4699, 4716, 4735, 4830, 4842, 4950, 5004, 5017, 5162, 5253, 5336, 5539, 5710, 5736, 5958, 6035, 6129, 6184, 6257, 6291, 6353, 6364, 6471, 6489, 6575, 6744, 6752, 6760, 6764, 6765, 6930, 6953, 7045, 7046, 7050, 7224, 7409, 7465, 7536, 7607, 7711, 7728, 7835, 7856, 8042, 8094, 8644, 8667, 8705, 8830, 8932, 9027, 9037, 9146, 9188, 9237, 9298, 9327, 9506, 9554, 9667, 9719, 9746, 9830, 9884, 9998.

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)