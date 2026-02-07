Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.02.2026, Karunya KR-740 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (07-02-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya KR-741 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya KR-741 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KR’. This lottery is organized by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Saturday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya KR-741 Lottery Result will be declared today, Saturday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya KR-741 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR-741 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
Karunya KR-741 Lottery Series-
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4th Prize Rs. 5,000- (Yet To Be Announced)
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)
6th Prize Winners Ticket No– (Yet To Be Announced)
7th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 07 February 2026. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.