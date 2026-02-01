OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 1.02.2026, Samrudhi SM-40 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. MY 390890
Kerala Lottery Result Today (1-02-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Samrudhi SM-40 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Suvarna Keralam SM-40 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SM’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Sunday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Suvarna Keralam SM-40 Lottery Result will be declared today, Sunday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SM-40 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to [MY 390890], will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹25 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [MT 135383], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [MW 319761].
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM-40 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – MY 390890
Agent Name- PTS Lottery Agency, Perinthalmanna
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – MT 135383
Agent name- Rasheeda K [T-10800], Neyyattinkara
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – MW 319761
Agent name- Bhagyashree Lottery Agency, Kodungallur
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)
Samrudhi SM-40 Lottery Series-
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000- 0042, 0614, 2152, 2206, 2410, 2680, 3578, 3685, 3710, 4841, 5191, 5706, 5813, 6114, 7017, 7575, 7827, 8286, 9090
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 1296, 1766, 3813, 6540, 8262, 9487
6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0453, 0815, 0834, 1134, 1467, 2013, 2933, 4556, 4738, 5738, 6180, 6202, 6295, 6494, 6991, 7407, 8171, 8193, 8215, 8563, 8828, 8856, 9044, 9456, 9496
7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0050, 0279, 0398, 0644, 0785, 0839, 0931, 0951, 1236, 1448, 1527, 1655, 1739, 1944, 2214, 2296, 2323, 2364, 2394, 2479, 2673, 2815, 3021, 3138, 3206, 3253, 3286, 3420, 3566, 3789, 4087, 4100, 4313, 4521, 4633, 4983, 5064, 5409, 5433, 5466, 5515, 5555, 5597, 5798, 5941, 6347, 6573, 6935, 7078, 7240, 7323, 7380, 7463, 7519, 7646, 7684, 7742, 7847, 7944, 8000, 8161, 8497, 8534, 8649, 8786, 8861, 8935, 9222, 9342, 9375, 9380, 9413, 9466, 9740, 9824, 9879
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0024, 0252, 0677, 0895, 0919, 0977, 1193, 1379, 1464, 1496, 1549, 1671, 1868, 1895, 2042, 2162, 2190, 2501, 2536, 2581, 2670, 2712, 2817, 2858, 3422, 3523, 3562, 3608, 3702, 3771, 3966, 4150, 4385, 4422, 4497, 4550, 4610, 4709, 5011, 5043, 5240, 5274, 5317, 5428, 5521, 5529, 5745, 5833, 5873, 5931, 6059, 6252, 6331, 6419, 6582, 6627, 6780, 6945, 6996, 7101, 7138, 7195, 7238, 7333, 7335, 7444, 7492, 7606, 7665, 7725, 7928, 7990, 8064, 8080, 8220, 8294, 8308, 8312, 8330, 8510, 8519, 8574, 8597, 8734, 9077, 9089, 9291, 9305, 9479, 9511, 9857, 9859
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0010, 0126, 0247, 0253, 0259, 0271, 0276, 0555, 0575, 0627, 0684, 0693, 0804, 0829, 0856, 0878, 0880, 0965, 1027, 1078, 1178, 1320, 1371, 1422, 1439, 1495, 1522, 1563, 1614, 1713, 1745, 1793, 1794, 1796, 1803, 1808, 1815, 1838, 1854, 1869, 1951, 2040, 2114, 2273, 2303, 2518, 2621, 2622, 2895, 2917, 3082, 3093, 3353, 3376, 3399, 3415, 3470, 3553, 3678, 3708, 3720, 3853, 3982, 4043, 4119, 4160, 4237, 4254, 4267, 4276, 4289, 4315, 4369, 4416, 4452, 4501, 4823, 4826, 4858, 4880, 4967, 5063, 5131, 5144, 5304, 5388, 5400, 5782, 5903, 5920, 6042, 6080, 6124, 6333, 6388, 6500, 6514, 6647, 6661, 6808, 6818, 6869, 6894, 6953, 7004, 7044, 7178, 7187, 7382, 7411, 7527, 7620, 7642, 7666, 7721, 7773, 7795, 7817, 7819, 7868, 7904, 7992, 8117, 8153, 8227, 8446, 8451, 8620, 8738, 8793, 8862, 8919, 8939, 8988, 9158, 9233, 9318, 9341, 9362, 9426, 9533, 9542, 9567, 9630, 9649, 9690, 9717, 9732, 9851, 9962
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
