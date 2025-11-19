LIVE TV
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (19.11.2025) LIVE Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

🕒 Updated: November 19, 2025 10:46:11 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (19.11.2025) LIVE Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM - Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (19.11.2025) LIVE Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result November 18, 2025 LIVE Updates: As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES Dr No:30, DEAR SERIES Dr No:30, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Live Updates

  • 10:45 (IST) 19 Nov 2025

    Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.11.2025: Lottery Update

    In Bodoland Lotteries, the winning sums from Assam are divided individually.

  • 10:16 (IST) 19 Nov 2025

    Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.11.2025: Update

    Assam and Bodoland both have their own lottery systems.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (19.11.2025) LIVE Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (19.11.2025) LIVE Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

