[LIVE] Kerala Bumper Karunya Plus KN 593 Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025: Thursday Jackpot 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket {SOON} | Here's Complete Winners List and Claim Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-10-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya Plus KN 593 Lottery Result | statelottery.kerala.gov.in Falam: The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya Plus KN 593 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, which is situated near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This draw, which is much-awaited, brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner. The price for each ticket is set at ₹50, and it includes the drawing number, which has the prefix “KN.”

The state of Kerala organizes seven lotteries every week, and the Karunya lottery is one of the most favored draws, which takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The main purpose of the lottery is to provide financial assistance to several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Kerala Karunya Plus KN 593 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya Plus KN 593 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 16-10-2025: Full List of Karunya Plus KN 593 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers Out

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 16-10-2025: Prize structure of Karunya Plus KN 593 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025: Prize Money Deductions

If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

Kerala Lottery Result: What Does It Mean If Your Ticket Is Damaged?

A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.

Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can claim their prize by simply visiting any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes greater than ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket along with valid proof of identity at any bank or government lottery office.

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)