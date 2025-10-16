[RESULT LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (16.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates October 16, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.
Teer Results for October 16, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on October 16, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.
|FR (First Round)
|SR (Second Round)
|XX
|XX
Common Numbers for October 16
Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers
Direct Numbers: To be announced soon
House: To be announced soon
Ending: To be announced soon
Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers
Shillong Morning Teer
First Round Result: 10:30 am
Second Round Result: 11:30 am
|FR (First Round)
|SR (Second Round)
|XX
|XX
Juwai Morning Teer
First Round Result: 10:35 am
Second Round Result: 11:35 am
|FR (First Round)
|SR (Second Round)
|XX
|XX
Juwai Teer
First Round Result: 2:15 pm
Second Round Result: 3:00 pm
|FR (First Round)
|SR (Second Round)
|XX
|XX
Shillong Teer
First Round Result: 4:15 pm
Second Round Result: 5:10 pm
|FR (First Round)
|SR (Second Round)
|XX
|XX
Khanapara Teer
First Round Result: 4:30 pm
Second Round Result: 5:00 pm
|FR (First Round)
|SR (Second Round)
|XX
|XX
Night Teer Result
First Round Result 8:15 pm
Second Round Result: 9:00 pm
|FR (First Round)
|SR (Second Round)
|XX
|XX
Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.
Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.
Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorized agents.
Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80
Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60
Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000
