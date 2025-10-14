LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china
LIVE TV
Live

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

🕒 Updated: October 14, 2025 10:18:01 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates October 14, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for October 14, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on October 14, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for October 14
Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for October 14, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorized agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay tuned for live updates and complete Shillong Teer results!

Live Updates

  • 09:36 (IST) 14 Oct 2025

    Winning Numbers for October 14, 2025 Shillong Morning Teer

    • First Round Result: 10:30 am

    • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
QUICK LINKS