LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates: Smriti Mandhana Starts Solid For Royal Challengers Bangalore in 204 Chase vs Delhi Capitals | RCB 71/1 in 7 Overs

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana started solid, Georgia Voll also playing a good hand to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s hunt for the 204-run target in the WPL 2026 final against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. Before this, DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues led from the front with a gutsy half-century, experienced batter Laura Wolvaardt (44) and Chinelle Henry’s blistering cameo (35 not out) powered Delhi Capitals to a mammoth total of 203/4 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2026 final in Vadodara. Earlier in the day. captain Smriti Mandhana calls it right at the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have the chance to match Mumbai Indians’ record in the Women’s Premier League when they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a winner-takes-all WPL final on Thursday. Meanwhile, DC will be desperate to end their long-standing final jinx as the tournament’s two most entertaining teams lock horns in the summit clash.

WPL 2026 Final Live Score RCB vs DC Match Updates

RCB vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.