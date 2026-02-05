LIVE TV
LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates: Smriti Mandhana Starts Solid For Royal Challengers Bangalore in 204 Chase vs Delhi Capitals | RCB 71/1 in 7 Overs

🕒 Updated: February 5, 2026 22:10:22 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League final here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates, Full Scorecard And Ball-by-Ball Commentary on NewsX | Image Credit: X
LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates, Full Scorecard And Ball-by-Ball Commentary on NewsX | Image Credit: X

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana started solid, Georgia Voll also playing a good hand to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s hunt for the 204-run target in the WPL 2026 final against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. Before this, DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues led from the front with a gutsy half-century, experienced batter Laura Wolvaardt (44) and Chinelle Henry’s blistering cameo (35 not out) powered Delhi Capitals to a mammoth total of 203/4 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2026 final in Vadodara. Earlier in the day. captain Smriti Mandhana calls it right at the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals 

Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have the chance to match Mumbai Indians’ record in the Women’s Premier League when they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a winner-takes-all WPL final on Thursday. Meanwhile, DC will be desperate to end their long-standing final jinx as the tournament’s two most entertaining teams lock horns in the summit clash.

WPL 2026 Final Live Score RCB vs DC Match Updates

RCB vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.

Live Updates

  • 21:57 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Today: RCB 71/1 in 7 overs vs DC

    RCB have raced to 59 runs in the powerplay, the second-highest in a WPL final—just behind DC’s 61/0 vs RCB in 2024. Timeout called! Despite losing Grace Harris cheaply, these two have kept the momentum flying.

    Over in the Delhi Capitals camp, Marizanne Kapp leads a fiery huddle. Can skipper Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll maintain this charge, or will Delhi fight back?

  • 16:23 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score RCB vs DC WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 43/1 in 5 overs vs Delhi Capitals

    Georgia Voll is making sure Bangalore don’t miss Grace Harris’ early exit! Walking back cheaply, Harris paid the price as Voll makes Delhi bowlers rue their ordinary deliveries. The last two overs have been pure fire for RCB—can they keep this momentum going? Let’s find out! RCB 43/1 in 5 overs vs DC (203/4) in Vadodara

  • 16:18 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    RCB vs DC Live Score WPL 2026 Final: Big wicket for Delhi!

    Boom! Middle-stump knocked back—what a huge wicket for Delhi Capitals! DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues storms to Henry, pointing in celebration. Meanwhile, Grace Harris trudges off, disappointed. A good-length delivery on middle, kept a touch low, and Harris overplayed—missed completely. Delhi Capitals are over the moon! Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9/1 in 1.1 overs vs Delhi Capitals (203/4) in Vadodara

  • 16:14 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL Final: Chase begins in Vadodara!

    Welcome back! The players are back on the field, and RCB face a massive chase tonight. All eyes are on Grace Harris—if she fires, RCB could pull off this tough target.

    Marizanne Kapp is opening the bowling for Delhi Capitals, with a slip in place. At the crease, Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana are ready, and Harris will take strike to set the tone. The chase begins now!

  • 15:48 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    WPL 2026 Final Live Score And Updates: Watch Henry's blitz in Vadodara!

QUICK LINKS