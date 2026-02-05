LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates: Shafali Verma Out; Lizelle Lee Leads Delhi Capitals Strong Start vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | DC 72/1 in 7 overs

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League final here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final on OTT app Jio Hotstar.
RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match: Arundhati Reddy gets the big wicket of destructive Shafali Verma (20) as Royal Challengers Bangalore draw first blood versus Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026 final. Other DC opener Lizelle Lee appears solid against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. There was a slight delay in the start of the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals as the closing ceremony took place just before the start of the summit clash at the BCA Stadium in Vadodra with performances from Malaika Arora and Talwiinder. Meanwhile. Smriti Mandhana calls it right at the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals
Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have the chance to match Mumbai Indians’ record in the Women’s Premier League when they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a winner-takes-all WPL final on Thursday. Meanwhile, DC will be desperate to end their long-standing final jinx as the tournament’s two most entertaining teams lock horns in the summit clash.
RCB vs DC Squads
Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.
Oh, this one goes miles into the night — and straight into Grace Harris’ hands! Lizelle Lee’s (37) entertaining knock comes to an end, and it’s Nadine de Klerk who delivers yet again for RCB.
Bowling a length just outside off, de Klerk tempts Lee into opening up her stance and swinging big. Lee miscues it badly, gets only height, and Grace Harris judges it perfectly at long-on, running in from the rope to complete the catch. A massive wicket for RCB! Delhi Capitals 73/2 in 7.3 overs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
overs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Nineteen runs off the over! Shreyanka Patil is feeling the pressure of the big final, and Lizelle Lee is making her pay. Delhi Capitals have come out with clear intent, piling on the runs as RCB find themselves under the pump and in desperate need of a wicket to stem the flow.
Lee continues to toy with Patil. Dragged wider outside off, she drops to one knee, reaches out and muscles a flat slog-sweep over deep midwicket. Clinical hitting on the big stage. DC 721/ in 7 overs vs RCB in Vadodara
Arundhati Reddy has her revenge — and she’s fired up! The breakthrough arrives for RCB. Bowling at 96.7 kph, Reddy digs it in short and the ball climbs sharply. Shafali Verma commits to the pull despite the extra bounce, takes her eyes off it, and can only manage a faint top edge. Richa Ghosh, standing up to the stumps, reacts brilliantly to pouch a sharp catch right in front of her face. Delhi Capitals 49/1 in 5.5 overs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
UltraEdge confirms no bat involved. Shafali is out of her crease at the moment of collection, but she manages to drag her bat back just in time, aided by her swivelling momentum. TV umpire Keyur Kelkar goes frame by frame to check whether the bat is airborne, takes a second look, and finally rules not out — bat grounded. Delhi Capitals 29/0 in 3.5 overs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru