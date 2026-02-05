LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates: Shafali Verma Out; Lizelle Lee Leads Delhi Capitals Strong Start vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | DC 72/1 in 7 overs

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League final here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates, Full Scorecard And Ball-by-Ball Commentary on NewsX | Image Credit: X

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match: Arundhati Reddy gets the big wicket of destructive Shafali Verma (20) as Royal Challengers Bangalore draw first blood versus Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026 final. Other DC opener Lizelle Lee appears solid against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. There was a slight delay in the start of the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals as the closing ceremony took place just before the start of the summit clash at the BCA Stadium in Vadodra with performances from Malaika Arora and Talwiinder. Meanwhile. Smriti Mandhana calls it right at the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have the chance to match Mumbai Indians’ record in the Women’s Premier League when they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a winner-takes-all WPL final on Thursday. Meanwhile, DC will be desperate to end their long-standing final jinx as the tournament’s two most entertaining teams lock horns in the summit clash.

WPL 2026 Final Live Score RCB vs DC Match Updates

RCB vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.