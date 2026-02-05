LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Second Title, Delhi Capitals Aim to Break Final Jinx

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League final here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final on OTT app Jio Hotstar.
RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match: Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have the chance to match Mumbai Indians’ record in the Women’s Premier League when they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a winner-takes-all WPL final in Vadodara on Thursday. Meanwhile, DC will be desperate to end their long-standing final jinx as the tournament’s two most entertaining teams lock horns in the summit clash.
The last time RCB and DC met in a WPL final was on 17 March, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. On that occasion, Mandhana-led RCB clinched their maiden WPL title with an emphatic eight-wicket victory, with Sophie Molineux earning the Player of the Match award for her decisive three-wicket spell. RCB booked their place in the WPL 2026 final by defeating Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, while Delhi Capitals stormed into the title clash as table-toppers after a dominant league-stage campaign.
RCB vs DC Squads
Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.
Pitch Report | Pitch No. 5, the same surface used for the Eliminator, has short boundaries (54m and 58m, with 66m straight), making it a batting-friendly wicket with more fours than sixes. There are visible cracks with little grass, offering some movement and bounce early, especially in the powerplay. Bowlers who hit the right areas can get assistance, as seen in the Eliminator. Spin is also expected to play a role, with both teams needing to adapt quickly to the conditions.
These two teams have met before in the similar setting, it was way back in 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. RCB sealed a spot in the final by beating Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, while DC entered the title match as table-topper.
Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals from BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara here on NewsX.