LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Second Title, Delhi Capitals Aim to Break Final Jinx

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match: Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have the chance to match Mumbai Indians’ record in the Women’s Premier League when they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a winner-takes-all WPL final in Vadodara on Thursday. Meanwhile, DC will be desperate to end their long-standing final jinx as the tournament’s two most entertaining teams lock horns in the summit clash.

The last time RCB and DC met in a WPL final was on 17 March, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. On that occasion, Mandhana-led RCB clinched their maiden WPL title with an emphatic eight-wicket victory, with Sophie Molineux earning the Player of the Match award for her decisive three-wicket spell. RCB booked their place in the WPL 2026 final by defeating Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, while Delhi Capitals stormed into the title clash as table-toppers after a dominant league-stage campaign.

WPL 2026 Final Live Score RCB vs DC Match Updates

RCB vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.