Kerala Lottery Result Today (15-09-2025) LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-20 Monday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE Ticket No. Soon
Kerala Lottery Results Monday 15-09-2025 LIVE / Kerala Lottari Falam Innu / statelottery.kerala.gov.in: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Bhagyathara BT-20 Bumper Lottery. The lottery is conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held every day, the Bhagyathara BT-20 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries run by the Government of Kerala (statelottery.kerala.gov.in). Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “BT”, followed by the draw number.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Bhagyathara BT-20 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No –
Third Prize Winners Ticket No –
Winner’s Ticket No –
4th Prize Winners Ticket No –
5th Prize Winners Ticket No –
6th Prize Winners Ticket No –
7th Prize Winners Ticket No –
8th Prize Winners Ticket No –
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site (https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view) at 3 PM.
A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.
Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can receive their prize by simply going to any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes greater than ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket along with valid proof of identity at any bank or government lottery office.
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for Kerala Lottery results on 12-09-2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.