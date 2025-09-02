Stock Market Live Highlights: Closing Bell | Nifty Falls Below 24,600 Amid Financial Sector Weakness

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pause And Don’t Panic: Feeling uneasy after last week’s market shock?

You’re not alone, but here’s the good news: the market has already started recovering, bouncing back after concerns over the Trump-era tariffs. In fact, it’s been behaving well since markets opened this week.

So before you hit the panic button, ask yourself: Am I reacting emotionally or staying strategic?

Selling during a dip often locks in losses. Remember: you haven’t lost anything until you sell. History shows that markets recover- think 2008, 2020, or even just last week!

If your investment horizon is long-term, this bump may be just noise. Short-term volatility is normal and often an opportunity, not a threat.

Next time the market dips, instead of panicking, take a breath. Review your plan. Stay the course.

Bottom line: Those who stay calm during downturns are often the ones celebrating during the recovery, just like we’re seeing this week.