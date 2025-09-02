Stock Market Live Highlights: Closing Bell | Nifty Falls Below 24,600 Amid Financial Sector Weakness

Infosys has entered into a multi-year agreement with Glion Arena Kobe to become its official partner for digital innovation and GX, aiming to enhance technology-driven growth and experiential excellence at the venue.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pause And Don’t Panic: Feeling uneasy after last week’s market shock?
You’re not alone, but here’s the good news: the market has already started recovering, bouncing back after concerns over the Trump-era tariffs. In fact, it’s been behaving well since markets opened this week.
So before you hit the panic button, ask yourself: Am I reacting emotionally or staying strategic?
Selling during a dip often locks in losses. Remember: you haven’t lost anything until you sell. History shows that markets recover- think 2008, 2020, or even just last week!
If your investment horizon is long-term, this bump may be just noise. Short-term volatility is normal and often an opportunity, not a threat.
Next time the market dips, instead of panicking, take a breath. Review your plan. Stay the course.
Bottom line: Those who stay calm during downturns are often the ones celebrating during the recovery, just like we’re seeing this week.
The stock market witnessed a decline today as the Nifty index was unable to sustain its earlier gains and slipped below the 24,600 level, closing 45 points lower at 24,580. Similarly, the Sensex dropped by 207 points to close at 80,158.
Financial sector stocks underperformed, with leading banking stocks closing in negative territory. This contributed to the Nifty Bank index falling sharply by 341 points to 53,661. Conversely, the Midcap index registered gains, rising 152 points to reach 56,977.
Among individual stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was the top loser, declining over 2%, influenced by recent developments in the automobile sector. Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stocks, including Power Grid and NTPC, attracted buying interest and were among the day’s leading gainers.
Investors should monitor these trends closely for potential market movements.
Prime Minister Modi’s recent statement at the Semicon event marks a pivotal moment in India’s tech journey. “Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds,” he said, adding that India is no longer just a backend hub—it’s aiming to become a full-stack semiconductor nation. This vision could redefine India’s role in global tech manufacturing. Are we ready to see India emerge as a semiconductor powerhouse? Could this be the turning point where India shapes the future of digital infrastructure? The digital diamond rush has begun.
A defining chapter in India’s semiconductor journey is unfolding, with innovation and investment driving a new wave of growth. Addressing Semicon India 2025 in Delhi. https://t.co/5jurEGuYnI
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2025
The Indian Rupee opened 5 paise higher at 88.15 against the US dollar amid ongoing uncertainty over US tariffs, reflecting cautious market sentiment despite global trade tensions.