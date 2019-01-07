RRB ALP, Technician 2018: The Railways Recruitment Board will release the second stage of admit cards anytime soon by January 10 on the official website. One can check the regional official websites including the region-specific RRB website.

RRB ALP, Technician 2018: The first set of admit cards have been issued by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the recruitment exam on the post of ALP and Technician on its official websites. The Board is also set to release the admit cards for the second stage of the recruitment exam. The admit cards will be released at least 10 days before the exam, therefore, it is necessary for the candidates to keep a regular check on the website as the admit cards can be released anytime soon by January 10, 2018, as per the recruitment norms.

One must check the official websites including the region-specific RRB website.

List of valid websites includes, Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

After the stage 2 exam, the selected candidates will have to appear for an interview. Later, a final merit list will be announced. The candidates will be selected for 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts. The selected candidates will receive the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

