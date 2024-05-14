Report: Woman’s Kurkure Addiction Leads To Divorce Demand After Husband Forgets To Bring ₹5 Snack

A woman’s addiction to Kurkure, the popular packaged snack, has sparked marital discord in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, leading to her pursuit of divorce from her husband. The incident unfolded when the husband failed to procure a packet of Kurkure for his wife, triggering a series of disputes between the couple. Subsequently, the woman expressed her desire to terminate their marriage, prompting intervention from the local police, who facilitated counseling sessions for the couple.

Reportedly, the woman’s daily craving for the spicy munchies led her to request her husband to purchase a ₹5 packet of Kurkure regularly. However, tensions escalated when the husband forgot to fulfill this request one day, resulting in the woman leaving their home and seeking refuge at her parents’ residence. Subsequently, she approached the authorities seeking divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Shahganj police in Agra intervened in the matter and directed the couple to undergo family counseling to address their issues and explore avenues for reconciliation.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, initially enjoyed a harmonious relationship. However, as time progressed, the husband grew concerned about his wife’s persistent craving for Kurkure, which he perceived as unusual. This concern eventually led to frequent conflicts between the spouses.

Amidst the turmoil, the wife alleged instances of domestic violence, claiming that she sought refuge at her parental home following altercations with her husband.

This incident adds to a recent trend in Agra, where another couple sought divorce due to disagreements over the wife’s refusal to comply with her husband’s choice of attire, particularly regarding sarees.

Kurkure, a popular snack launched by PepsiCo in India in 1999, has garnered widespread popularity for its spicy and crunchy flavor variants. Over the years, it has become a staple snack for many, with flavors like Masala Munch, Kurkure Playz Puffcorn Yummy Cheez, Chilli Chatka, and Naughty Tomato catering to diverse palates. The brand’s association with top Bollywood actors, including Juhi Chawla, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Sara Ali Khan, through commercials has further solidified its presence in the market.

Despite its popularity, Kurkure has faced scrutiny from food safety authorities, with lab tests conducted in Delhi in 2015 on various packaged snacks, including Kurkure, to ensure compliance with safety standards. In response to health concerns, PepsiCo announced plans in 2018 to reduce the salt content in Kurkure, reflecting a commitment to addressing consumer preferences and health considerations.