What Is Pushya Nakshatra? Here's Why PM Modi Chose 11:40am As The Auspicious Time To File His Nomination In Varanasi

PM Modi on Tuesday, May 14 filed his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. He, however, chose an auspicious time to file his Lok Sabha election nomination.

After performing a Ganga ‘snan’ and Ganga Poojan at Dashashwamedh Ghat, he offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi, before filing his nomination at exactly 11:40 AM.

Why Did PM Modi Choose 11:40am To File His Nomination?

There is a special reason behind the timing of his nomination on May 14. This date is significant as it is observed as Ganga Saptami, a holy day in Hinduism. May 14 is particularly important due to the conjunction of Ganga Saptami and Pushya Nakshatra. It is believed that any task undertaken on this day has a high likelihood of success and the fulfillment of one’s wishes.

PM Modi chose 11:40 AM as the auspicious time to file his nomination because it coincides with Abhijit Muhurat and Anand Yog. According to astrology, Abhijit Muhurat is the eighth muhurat of the day, occurring between sunrise and sunset.

At 11:23 AM on May 13, the Pushya Nakshatra began and will continue until 1:05 PM on May 14, followed by the Ashlesha Nakshatra. May 14 is also significant as it coincides with Ganga Saptami, believed to be the day Goddess Ganga descended to earth.

Known as Ganga Jayanti, this Hindu festival celebrates the descent of the holy river Ganges to Earth, falling on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaisakha.

What Is Pushya Nakshatra?

Pushya Nakshatra is considered an auspicious time in Hindu astrology, as performing activities during this period is believed to bring good luck and blessings.

In Vedic astrology, Pushya Nakshatra is the eighth constellation in the zodiac belt and is regarded as highly auspicious. Also known as Pushyami or Pooyam, it symbolizes growth, wealth, prosperity, and spiritual development. The term “Pushya” literally means “nourisher”.

