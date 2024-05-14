PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi, What is PM Modi's Attachment With Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination from Varanasi for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. PM Modi was escorted by VVIP’s including Yogi Aadityanath right behind him.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/lSgGcPiNjR — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

Preceding the conclusive phase of the General Elections slated for June 1, Prime Minister Modi, serving as the Member of Parliament (MP) and representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi, embarks on his electoral journey. Having clinched victory in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, Modi now faces a diverse array of opponents in this year’s electoral fray. Among them are Comedian Shyam Rangeela, fielded by the Congress, alongside Ajai Rai, and Athar Ali Lari representing the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for #LokSabhaElections2024 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/S3JEAk3Okl — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

This is a very important moment for the Prime Minister as he is competing for the third time, and as per a lot of analysts he is expected to win, but the BJP continues to set higher and higher targets for the Prime Minister.

Since the 2009 general elections, Varanasi has stood as a formidable bastion for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This stronghold was established when Murli Manohar Joshi secured victory for the first time after the setback of 2004. Joshi’s triumph, marked by over 2 lakh votes and a vote share of 30.52%, laid the groundwork for the BJP’s dominance.

Building upon this foundation, the BJP extended its sway over the constituency in the 2014 general elections. Narendra Modi’s historic win marked a significant milestone as he garnered over 5.81 lakh votes, commanding an impressive vote share of 56.37%. Modi’s resounding victory, with a majority exceeding 3.71 lakh votes, underscored the party’s entrenched position in Varanasi.

In the subsequent 2019 elections, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the BJP’s supremacy in Varanasi with a resounding mandate. Securing over 6.74 lakh votes and capturing a commanding vote share of 63.62%, Modi’s victory resonated with an overwhelming majority, surpassing 4.79 lakh votes. These successive triumphs underscore Varanasi’s unwavering allegiance to the BJP, solidifying its status as a stalwart bastion of the party.

