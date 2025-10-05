10 Rashmika Mandanna Hot Festive Outfits You Can Recreate to Look Super Sexy
Festive season is here, and it’s time to shop to look like our favorite glamorous diva, Rashmika Mandanna. She has recently made headlines due to her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda. As per reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot in January 2026. So why not take inspiration from her dazzling sarees or bold traditional outfits with a modern twist?
Rashmika Mandanna Festival Outfits
Here are 7 Rashmika Mandanna inspired festive outfits you can recreate to look hot and sexy this Diwali, Karwa Chauth, Bhai Duj, and Chatth Puja.
Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Pink Saree
Rashmika Mandanna looks screaming hot in a dark pink saree with bronze floral border. She paired it with a plain deep-neck blouse.
Rashmika Mandanna in Boho Dress
Rashmika Mandanna looks glamorous in a white traditional dress featuring a floral print skirt with a deep V-neck blouse. She layered it with a matching long-sleeved jacket.
Rashmika Mandanna in Bold Black Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna turns the heat up in a bold black outfit with a modern and ethnic blend. She wears a halter style with a metallic gold top, with wide-legged pants with floral embroidery work in pastel shades.
Rashmika Mandanna in Blue Lehenga
Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in a dark blue lehenga with silver embroidered work. She paired it with a deep neck blouse and a matching flowy skirt with a net dupatta.
Rashmika Mandanna in Red Skirt
Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in a red skirt with multicoloured print. She paired it with a matching deep sweetheart neck blouse.
Rashmika Mandanna in White & Golden Lehenga
Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in a white & golden embellished lehenga. She paired it with a matching deep neck blouse with unique sleeves and a net dupatta with a golden stripes pattern.
Rashmika Mandanna in Embellished Gown
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a strapless, deep embellished gown that complements her curves. Her outfit features intricate metallic detailing in gold and bronze tones.
Rashmika Mandanna in Yellow Saree
Rashmika Mandanna looks hot in a pastel yellow saree with a unique twist. She paired it with off shoulder matching blouse.
Rashmika Mandanna in Green Saree
Rashmika Mandanna wears a plain green saree with an embellished deep neck blouse. She accessorized it with emerald diamond jewellery.
Rashmika Mandanna in Golden Skirt
Rashmika Mandanna looks sexy in a golden glittery skirt with a matching blouse. She accessorized it with traditional statement jewellery.
Disclaimer
The above photo gallery is for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. The looks and outfits featured are inspired by celebrity appearances and public images. We do not claim ownership of any images used, and all credits go to the respective photographers, designers, and owners.