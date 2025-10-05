10 Rashmika Mandanna Hot Festive Outfits You Can Recreate to Look Super Sexy

Festive season is here, and it’s time to shop to look like our favorite glamorous diva, Rashmika Mandanna. She has recently made headlines due to her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda. As per reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot in January 2026. So why not take inspiration from her dazzling sarees or bold traditional outfits with a modern twist?