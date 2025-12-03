12 Eggs A Day: How Too Many Eggs Can Harm Your Heart and Health | PHOTOS

While eggs are highly nutritious, providing protein, essential amino acids, vitamins like B12 and choline, and compounds beneficial for brain and eye health, consuming 12 eggs a day can be harmful.

One egg contains about 186 mg of cholesterol, so a dozen can easily exceed recommended limits, increasing the risk of heart problems, especially for those with existing conditions.

Excessive egg intake can also strain the kidneys, cause digestive issues like bloating, and lead to nutrient imbalances if other food groups are neglected. Moderation is key to enjoying eggs’ benefits without adverse health effects.

(Photo Credits: Canva)