  12 Eggs A Day: How Too Many Eggs Can Harm Your Heart and Health | PHOTOS

12 Eggs A Day: How Too Many Eggs Can Harm Your Heart and Health | PHOTOS

While eggs are highly nutritious, providing protein, essential amino acids, vitamins like B12 and choline, and compounds beneficial for brain and eye health, consuming 12 eggs a day can be harmful.

One egg contains about 186 mg of cholesterol, so a dozen can easily exceed recommended limits, increasing the risk of heart problems, especially for those with existing conditions.

Excessive egg intake can also strain the kidneys, cause digestive issues like bloating, and lead to nutrient imbalances if other food groups are neglected. Moderation is key to enjoying eggs’ benefits without adverse health effects.

(Photo Credits: Canva)

December 3, 2025 | 2:26 AM IST
Power Your Day with Eggs
1/5

Power Your Day with Eggs

Eggs are a complete protein source, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, supporting muscle repair, brain health, and overall wellness. Perfect for a nutritious start to your day.

Eggs: Smart, Healthy, Satisfying
2/5

Eggs: Smart, Healthy, Satisfying

Packed with vitamins B12, choline, and lutein, eggs boost brain and eye health, keep you full for longer, support heart health, and aid in weight management a true all-rounder for wellness.

12 Eggs a Day: Too Much?
3/5

12 Eggs a Day: Too Much?

While eggs are highly nutritious, eating 12 a day can raise cholesterol, strain the kidneys, and affect heart health. Moderation is key to enjoying their benefits safely.

Eggs and Your Heart: Know the Limits
4/5

Eggs and Your Heart: Know the Limits

One egg contains about 186 mg of cholesterol. Consuming 12 eggs daily can surpass recommended limits, increasing the risk of heart problems, especially for those with existing conditions.

Eggs in Excess: Proceed with Caution
5/5

Eggs in Excess: Proceed with Caution

Deep-fried eggs or consuming 12 daily can raise LDL cholesterol, strain kidneys, cause bloating, and lead to nutrient imbalances. While nutritious, moderation is key for safe consumption.

