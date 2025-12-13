$4.50 Trump Condom, Sex Toys, Bill Clinton, Gates: New Epstein Photos Bombshell
Freshly released photographs from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have once again pulled some of the world’s most powerful men into an uncomfortable spotlight. Shared by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, the images include material linked to President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Have a look at newly released photos.
US President Donald Trump is seen posing with a group of women
US President Donald Trump is seen posing with a group of women in a photo from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, with the women’s faces redacted by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.
US President Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
US President Donald Trump is pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in an image released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.
Bill Gates is pictured with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is pictured with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in a photograph released as part of the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein estate images.
Jeffrey Epstein is seen with filmmaker Woody Allen and an unidentified woman.
Jeffrey Epstein is seen with filmmaker Woody Allen and an unidentified woman, whose face has been redacted by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, in a photo released from Epstein’s estate.
Former Harvard president Larry Summers is pictured with his wife and filmmaker Woody Allen
Former Harvard University President Larry Summers is pictured with his wife and filmmaker Woody Allen in a photograph released from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell, former US President Bill Clinton
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell, former US President Bill Clinton, and two unidentified individuals in a photo released by the House Oversight Committee.
Jeffrey Epstein with lawyer Alan Dershowitz
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured with lawyer Alan Dershowitz in a photo from Epstein’s estate.
Donald Trump is pictured with Jeffrey Epstein
Donald Trump is seen alongside Jeffrey Epstein in a newly released photograph from Epstein’s estate, an image that has drawn renewed attention amid ongoing scrutiny of the president’s past associations with the sex offender.