TRENDING |
TRENDING |
  • $4.50 Trump Condom, Sex Toys, Bill Clinton, Gates: New Epstein Photos Bombshell

$4.50 Trump Condom, Sex Toys, Bill Clinton, Gates: New Epstein Photos Bombshell

Freshly released photographs from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have once again pulled some of the world’s most powerful men into an uncomfortable spotlight. Shared by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, the images include material linked to President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Have a look at newly released photos.

By: Last Updated: December 13, 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
US President Donald Trump is seen posing with a group of women
1/8

US President Donald Trump is seen posing with a group of women

US President Donald Trump is seen posing with a group of women in a photo from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, with the women’s faces redacted by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

US President Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
2/8

US President Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein

US President Donald Trump is pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in an image released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

Bill Gates is pictured with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
3/8

Bill Gates is pictured with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is pictured with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in a photograph released as part of the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein estate images.

Jeffrey Epstein is seen with filmmaker Woody Allen and an unidentified woman.
4/8

Jeffrey Epstein is seen with filmmaker Woody Allen and an unidentified woman.

Jeffrey Epstein is seen with filmmaker Woody Allen and an unidentified woman, whose face has been redacted by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, in a photo released from Epstein’s estate.

Former Harvard president Larry Summers is pictured with his wife and filmmaker Woody Allen
5/8

Former Harvard president Larry Summers is pictured with his wife and filmmaker Woody Allen

Former Harvard University President Larry Summers is pictured with his wife and filmmaker Woody Allen in a photograph released from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell, former US President Bill Clinton
6/8

Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell, former US President Bill Clinton

Jeffrey Epstein is pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell, former US President Bill Clinton, and two unidentified individuals in a photo released by the House Oversight Committee.

Jeffrey Epstein with lawyer Alan Dershowitz
7/8

Jeffrey Epstein with lawyer Alan Dershowitz

Jeffrey Epstein is pictured with lawyer Alan Dershowitz in a photo from Epstein’s estate.

Donald Trump is pictured with Jeffrey Epstein
8/8

Donald Trump is pictured with Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump is seen alongside Jeffrey Epstein in a newly released photograph from Epstein’s estate, an image that has drawn renewed attention amid ongoing scrutiny of the president’s past associations with the sex offender.

