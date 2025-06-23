Live Tv
5 Fruits to Combat Liver Disease

Liver is the largest organ in the human body. It helps in digestion and many more functions in our body. Taking care of our liver should be one’s priority. Here is a list of 5 fruits that help combat and detoxify fatty liver disease, thanks to their liver-friendly, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties:

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
1/5

Apple

Apple is rich in pectin, bile production and also for toxins removal. It should be included in one's diet if they want a healthy liver.

2/5

Avocado

Avocado is packed with healthy fats that reduce inflammation of liver. It increases glutathione production in body which helps detoxify liver naturally.

3/5

Papaya

Papaya contains papain enzyme that helps in improving digestion. It also helps to reduce liver fat. It is rich in Vitamin C and E, helping protect liver cells from damage.

4/5

Blueberries

Blueberries are rich in anthocyanins which are powerful antioxidants that improve fat metabolism and reduce liver fibrosis. It helps reduce oxidative stress in fatty liver conditions.

5/5

Pomegranate

Pomegranates help lower cholesterol and ease liver load. It is rich in antioxidants which reduce oxidative stress in liver cells and also reduce inflammation.

