5 Secret Reasons Why Airplane Windows Have Tiny Holes, In Pictures

Passengers often notice a small hole at the bottom of airplane windows, but many do not know why it exists. Aircraft windows face high pressure, cold temperatures, and strong winds at cruising altitudes. Engineers design these windows with multiple layers to handle these conditions safely.

The tiny hole in the inner pane plays an important part in keeping the window stable during flight. It controls pressure, reduces moisture, and protects the window from damage.

This simple feature supports passenger safety throughout the journey and helps the aircraft operate smoothly at high altitudes.