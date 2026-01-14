LIVE TV
5 Types of Suit Styles Every Woman Should Try

Ethnic suits are timeless, comfortable, and endlessly versatile. Whether you’re dressing for work, festivals, or celebrations, these suit styles are worth trying.

Published By: Published: January 14, 2026 17:15:54 IST
Anarkali Suit
Anarkali Suit

Known for its flared silhouette, the Anarkali suit looks elegant and festive. It’s perfect for weddings, festivals, and special occasions.

Straight-Cut Suit
Straight-Cut Suit

This classic style features a straight kurta paired with pants or churidar. It offers a clean, polished look ideal for office wear and everyday outings.

Palazzo Suit
Palazzo Suit

Palazzo suits come with wide-legged pants that are both stylish and comfortable. They are great for casual events, festive gatherings, and summer wear.

Sharara Suit
Sharara Suit

Sharara suits feature flared, layered bottoms that add drama to the outfit. This style works best for celebrations, parties, and traditional functions.

Pant-Style Suit
Pant-Style Suit

Modern and trendy, pant-style suits pair kurtas with fitted or cigarette pants. They are perfect for women who prefer a chic, contemporary ethnic look.

Tags:

