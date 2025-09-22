6 Actors Who Are Big Foodies and Love Desi Meals
Bollywood may be all about glamour and fitness, but many stars are true foodies at heart. Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves Punjabi comfort food, while Ranveer Singh enjoys rich Sindhi delicacies. Kareena Kapoor Khan finds joy in dal chawal, and Sonam Kapoor has a sweet tooth for desserts. Sonakshi Sinha indulges in shahi Indian meals, while Alia Bhatt balances her diet with fries and street food, proving celebs love desi meals too.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
A true Punjabi at heart, Priyanka loves her Aloo Paratha with white makkhan and enjoys spicy kebabs with green chutney.
Ranveer Singh
Known for his energetic personality, Ranveer is passionate about traditional Sindhi food, especially deep-fried Arbituk with Sindhi curry and Boondi Raita.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena enjoys simple comfort food like dal chawal and delights in trying diverse cuisines during her travels and outings.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam is a dessert lover who often indulges in chocolates and carries a stock of potato chips while shooting.
Sonakshi Sinha
She loves her daily dose of shahi Indian food and has publicly expressed her fondness for Sindhi cuisine and fried bhindi.
Alia Bhatt
Alia is a fan of French fries and street food, balancing her fitness regime with indulgent, mouth-watering snacks.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery highlights Bollywood celebrities’ food preferences based on public interviews and reports. Food choices are personal and subjective. Readers are encouraged to enjoy meals mindfully and maintain dietary balance.