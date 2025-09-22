LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Actors Who Are Big Foodies and Love Desi Meals

6 Actors Who Are Big Foodies and Love Desi Meals

Bollywood may be all about glamour and fitness, but many stars are true foodies at heart. Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves Punjabi comfort food, while Ranveer Singh enjoys rich Sindhi delicacies. Kareena Kapoor Khan finds joy in dal chawal, and Sonam Kapoor has a sweet tooth for desserts. Sonakshi Sinha indulges in shahi Indian meals, while Alia Bhatt balances her diet with fries and street food, proving celebs love desi meals too.

By: Last Updated: September 22, 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
1/7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

A true Punjabi at heart, Priyanka loves her Aloo Paratha with white makkhan and enjoys spicy kebabs with green chutney.

Ranveer Singh
2/7

Ranveer Singh

Known for his energetic personality, Ranveer is passionate about traditional Sindhi food, especially deep-fried Arbituk with Sindhi curry and Boondi Raita.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
3/7

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena enjoys simple comfort food like dal chawal and delights in trying diverse cuisines during her travels and outings.

Sonam Kapoor
4/7

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam is a dessert lover who often indulges in chocolates and carries a stock of potato chips while shooting.

Sonakshi Sinha
5/7

Sonakshi Sinha

She loves her daily dose of shahi Indian food and has publicly expressed her fondness for Sindhi cuisine and fried bhindi.

Alia Bhatt
6/7

Alia Bhatt

Alia is a fan of French fries and street food, balancing her fitness regime with indulgent, mouth-watering snacks.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery highlights Bollywood celebrities’ food preferences based on public interviews and reports. Food choices are personal and subjective. Readers are encouraged to enjoy meals mindfully and maintain dietary balance.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS