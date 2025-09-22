6 Actors Who Are Big Foodies and Love Desi Meals

Bollywood may be all about glamour and fitness, but many stars are true foodies at heart. Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves Punjabi comfort food, while Ranveer Singh enjoys rich Sindhi delicacies. Kareena Kapoor Khan finds joy in dal chawal, and Sonam Kapoor has a sweet tooth for desserts. Sonakshi Sinha indulges in shahi Indian meals, while Alia Bhatt balances her diet with fries and street food, proving celebs love desi meals too.