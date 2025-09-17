LIVE TV
  • 6 Best Movies of Brad Pitt You Must Watch

6 Best Movies of Brad Pitt You Must Watch

Brad Pitt has delivered numerous unforgettable performances throughout his career, making him one of Hollywood’s most versatile and charismatic actors. From intense dramas to thrilling action films, his roles showcase depth, charm, and emotional range. Movies like Fight Club, Se7en, and Inglourious Basterds highlight his talent and screen presence. These six must-watch films reveal why Pitt continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his exceptional acting skills and diverse choices.

September 17, 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Se7en
1/7

Se7en

Brad Pitt plays a detective chasing a serial killer obsessed with the seven deadly sins, delivering intense suspense and psychological depth.

Inglourious Basterds
2/7

Inglourious Basterds

As Aldo Raine, Pitt leads Jewish-American soldiers on a Nazi-hunting rampage; Quentin Tarantino’s WWII epic blends tension, drama, and dark humor.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
3/7

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Pitt shines as the legendary outlaw Jesse James, exploring fame, betrayal, and mythic American West through haunting visuals and nuanced performances.

Fight Club
4/7

Fight Club

Brad Pitt’s Tyler Durden delivers anarchic philosophy, gritty action, and unforgettable quotable moments in this cult classic about identity and revolution.

Moneyball
5/7

Moneyball

Playing Billy Beane, Pitt redefines baseball management with statistics, highlighting perseverance, innovation, and personal stakes in this gripping sports drama.

12 Monkeys
6/7

12 Monkeys

Pitt’s Golden Globe-winning turn as a mental patient elevates this wild sci-fi thriller about time travel, survival, and viral apocalypse.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Viewer discretion is advised as some films may contain mature themes, violence, or strong language. Always check ratings before watching.

