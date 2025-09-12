LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Best Movies of Christian Bale You Must Watch

6 Best Movies of Christian Bale You Must Watch

Christian Bale is known for his intense performances and transformative roles. From superhero epics to gripping dramas, his filmography showcases versatility and dedication. Movies like The Dark Knight, American Psycho, and The Fighter highlight his ability to immerse fully into characters, making him one of Hollywood’s most respected actors. These six films are essential viewing for fans and cinephiles alike. 

By: Last Updated: September 12, 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Dark Knight
1/7

The Dark Knight

Bale's Batman opposes chaos in his attempt to save Gotham City from the Joker.

The Dark Knight Rises
2/7

The Dark Knight Rises

Batman returns from hiding to face the terrorist, Bane, and save Gotham City from destruction.

Ford v Ferrari
3/7

Ford v Ferrari

Bale is Ken Miles, and he races Ferrari with ingenuity, heart, and will-to-win.

The Fighter
4/7

The Fighter

A true story, Bale embodies a boxer facing family drama and addiction.

American Psycho
5/7

American Psycho

Bale plays Patrick Bateman, a wealthy New York banker who lives a dual life as a violent, psychopathic killer.

The Machinist
6/7

The Machinist

Bale goes through a complete physical transformation to play a worker afflicted by sleeplessness, paranoia, and insanity.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Movie preferences are subjective. Viewer discretion is advised, and ratings or themes should be checked before watching.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS