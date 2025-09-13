LIVE TV
  • 6 Best Movies of Leonardo DiCaprio You Must Watch

6 Best Movies of Leonardo DiCaprio You Must Watch

Leonardo DiCaprio has delivered unforgettable performances across genres. From “Inception” to “The Revenant,” his roles showcase incredible range and dedication. Each film tells a unique story and highlights his talent as one of Hollywood’s finest. These movies are must-watch classics for any film lover. They combine powerful acting, stunning visuals, and emotional depth that stay with you long after the credits roll.

Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

DiCaprio dazzles as Jordan Belfort in this wild, fast-paced true story of greed, ambition, and excess on Wall Street.

Titanic (1997)
Titanic (1997)

A timeless love story where he plays Jack Dawson, a charming artist who captures hearts aboard the doomed Titanic.

Inception (2010)
Inception (2010)

As Dom Cobb, DiCaprio takes you through mind-bending dream worlds in this visually stunning sci-fi thriller packed with twists.

The Revenant (2015)
The Revenant (2015)

His raw, intense performance as a betrayed frontiersman fighting to survive earned him his long-awaited Academy Award for Best Actor.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Based on a true story, he shines as a young con artist outsmarting authorities with charm, wit, and clever disguises.

The Great Gatsby (2013)
The Great Gatsby (2013)

DiCaprio brings elegance and mystery to Jay Gatsby, a wealthy man chasing love and the American dream in the roaring ’20s.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Movie availability may vary across regions and platforms. Viewer discretion is advised for mature content in certain films.

