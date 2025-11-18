LIVE TV
  • 6 Countries With the Biggest Air Combat Fleets: Check India’s Rank

6 Countries With the Biggest Air Combat Fleets: Check India’s Rank

The world’s strongest air forces include the US, China, Russia, India, South Korea, and Japan, each advancing capabilities and strategic military strength.

United States
United States

The World’s biggest air fleet, supported by advanced technology, secured bases around the world, and unrivaled air power is a lead that cannot be surpassed.

China
China

Increasing figures very fast, modern J-series jets, greatly supported by native production, the number one rival in Asia, and giant military investments.

Russia
Russia

Old but still valuable Soviet designs, second in air power to the US and the rest of the world, the MiG/Sukhoi fleet has global reach, and modernization is in progress.

India
India

Upgrading a quick and heterogeneous fleet (Russian, French, indigenous) with Rafales that come to the strength of an important regional power ranked fourth in the world.

South Korea
South Korea

A high-tech air force, using modern training for the benefit of Northeast Asia, with the strength of ties with the US and the F-series jets.

Japan
Japan

The alliance with the US is close, advanced radar systems and security are the main focuses, and the defense of the strategic island is done through advanced F-series and indigenous jets.

