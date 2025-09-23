6 Famous Korean Actresses and Their Award-Winning Performances
Korean cinema and television have produced some of the world’s most talented actresses, earning global recognition for their unforgettable performances. From intense dramas to heartfelt romances, these award-winning stars have showcased versatility, passion, and depth on screen. Their remarkable achievements not only highlight Korea’s thriving entertainment industry but also inspire audiences worldwide with powerful, moving portrayals.
Jeon Do-yeon
Cannes Best Actress for "Secret Sunshine," Korea’s first to win at this global festival.
Kim Tae-ri
Won 2025 Baeksang Best Actress for "Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born," a powerful transformation.
Son Ye-jin
Awarded for "Crash Landing on You" and "Something in the Rain," defining global K-drama romance.
Youn Yuh-jung
Won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in "Minari," making Korean history worldwide.
Jun Ji-hyun
Best Actress at Daejong Film Festival for "My Sassy Girl," beloved across Asia and beyond.
Kim Hye-soo
Multiple "Grand Prize" wins, acclaimed for "Signal" and "The Queen of Office" performances.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only, highlighting notable actresses and their achievements. Awards and recognitions mentioned belong to respective institutions. For detailed references, consult official award sources.