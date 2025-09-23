LIVE TV
  • 6 Famous Korean Actresses and Their Award-Winning Performances

6 Famous Korean Actresses and Their Award-Winning Performances

Korean cinema and television have produced some of the world’s most talented actresses, earning global recognition for their unforgettable performances. From intense dramas to heartfelt romances, these award-winning stars have showcased versatility, passion, and depth on screen. Their remarkable achievements not only highlight Korea’s thriving entertainment industry but also inspire audiences worldwide with powerful, moving portrayals.

Last Updated: September 23, 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
Google News
Jeon Do-yeon
1/7

Jeon Do-yeon

Cannes Best Actress for "Secret Sunshine," Korea’s first to win at this global festival.

Kim Tae-ri
2/7

Kim Tae-ri

Won 2025 Baeksang Best Actress for "Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born," a powerful transformation.

Son Ye-jin
3/7

Son Ye-jin

Awarded for "Crash Landing on You" and "Something in the Rain," defining global K-drama romance.

Youn Yuh-jung
4/7

Youn Yuh-jung

Won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in "Minari," making Korean history worldwide.

Jun Ji-hyun
5/7

Jun Ji-hyun

Best Actress at Daejong Film Festival for "My Sassy Girl," beloved across Asia and beyond.

Kim Hye-soo
6/7

Kim Hye-soo

Multiple "Grand Prize" wins, acclaimed for "Signal" and "The Queen of Office" performances.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only, highlighting notable actresses and their achievements. Awards and recognitions mentioned belong to respective institutions. For detailed references, consult official award sources.

