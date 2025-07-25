- Home>
Sprouted Moong Bhel
The IoT's sprouted moong replaces puffed rice as a base and adds tomatoes, cucumbers and onions to get the fresh crunch factors into the dish, boy! does it make a completely filling, healthy, protein-heavy and fiber-rich snack.
Kala Chana Papdi Chaat
A combination of boiled black chickpeas, baked papdi, yogurt, chutneys and pomegranate to make a fibre and protein-based treat that satisfies cravings for something crunchy without adding too much stress to your brain.
High-Protein Tikki Chaat
Your leftover tikkis will more than likely be made of sprouts, oats and maybe tofu or paneer, which are then coated in yogurt, with veggies and chutneys loaded on top, offer an unapologetic taste of tradition, but with much higher protein than one would expect normally found on the chaats at roadside food stalls.
Peanut Chaat
Great crunchy peanut protein mixed together with onions, tomatoes, colors peppers, lemon juice and chilies. You can use roasted peanuts or fry your own salted peanuts. Nutritionalists will hold up crunchy chaat as a less-cooked option as peanuts are smoked, so you wouldn't fry them yourself, and many are heart healthy with some oils.
Dahi Chana Chaat
Making creamy curd with boiled white chickpeas, tomatoes, onion and chaat masala prepared together will give you a protein-rich, probiotic snack that offers a light feel, refreshing and deeply delightful.
Rajma (Kidney Bean) Chaat
This chaat is essentially boiled rajma, onion, tomatoes, green chilies and squeezed from a lime. No ramification so people will feel energized, and full because there are so many ways to combine high protein.
