6 Guilt-Free Indian Chaats You Can Enjoy For a Delicious and Healthy Protein-Packed Snack

Enjoy chaats like Sprouted Moong Bhel, Kala Chana Papdi Chaat, High-Protein Tikki Chaat, Peanut Chaat, Dahi Chana Chaat, and Rajma Chaat for a guilt-free, protein-packed snack. These healthy Indian street food options balance delicious flavors with wholesome ingredients, making them perfect for mindful eating and sustained energy.

By: Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Sprouted Moong Bhel

The IoT's sprouted moong replaces puffed rice as a base and adds tomatoes, cucumbers and onions to get the fresh crunch factors into the dish, boy! does it make a completely filling, healthy, protein-heavy and fiber-rich snack.

Kala Chana Papdi Chaat

A combination of boiled black chickpeas, baked papdi, yogurt, chutneys and pomegranate to make a fibre and protein-based treat that satisfies cravings for something crunchy without adding too much stress to your brain.

High-Protein Tikki Chaat

Your leftover tikkis will more than likely be made of sprouts, oats and maybe tofu or paneer, which are then coated in yogurt, with veggies and chutneys loaded on top, offer an unapologetic taste of tradition, but with much higher protein than one would expect normally found on the chaats at roadside food stalls.

Peanut Chaat

Great crunchy peanut protein mixed together with onions, tomatoes, colors peppers, lemon juice and chilies. You can use roasted peanuts or fry your own salted peanuts. Nutritionalists will hold up crunchy chaat as a less-cooked option as peanuts are smoked, so you wouldn't fry them yourself, and many are heart healthy with some oils.

Dahi Chana Chaat

Making creamy curd with boiled white chickpeas, tomatoes, onion and chaat masala prepared together will give you a protein-rich, probiotic snack that offers a light feel, refreshing and deeply delightful.

Rajma (Kidney Bean) Chaat

This chaat is essentially boiled rajma, onion, tomatoes, green chilies and squeezed from a lime. No ramification so people will feel energized, and full because there are so many ways to combine high protein.

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not substitute qualified dietary or medical advice. Individual nutritional needs vary. If you have allergies, medical conditions, or specific dietary requirements, please consult a nutritionist or healthcare professional before trying new foods or recipes.

