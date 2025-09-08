LIVE TV
  • 6 Hollywood Stars Who Are Obsessed With India

6 Hollywood Stars Who Are Obsessed With India

Hollywood has long been fascinated by India, and several big stars openly express their love for its culture, spirituality, food, and traditions. From yoga and meditation practices to deep connections with Indian cinema and heritage, these celebrities showcase how India’s charm extends far beyond borders, influencing their personal lives and creative journeys in profound ways.

Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts

She is obsessed with India; she practices Hinduism now, and fell in love while filming "Eat Pray Love."

Will Smith
Will Smith

He loves to rave about India, and thinks he derives some spiritual growth from visiting there. He enjoys their culture too.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

He has enjoyed Indian culture thoroughly and enjoyed it so much he visited Varanasi three times, and felt the essence of its spiritual traditions.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

She loves Indian food, especially curry, and talks about wanting to eat Indian food every day of her life.

Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy

He obviously has a deep fascination with India. I would say actually, it is his intention to visit India soon and experience the culture for himself.

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron

She grew up watching Bollywood movies in South Africa; she is fascinated by everything Indian, its culture, its people, and even its uniqueness of beauty.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Celebrity interests and preferences may vary over time. All details are based on publicly available sources and do not claim absolute accuracy.

