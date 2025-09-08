6 Hollywood Stars Who Are Obsessed With India
Hollywood has long been fascinated by India, and several big stars openly express their love for its culture, spirituality, food, and traditions. From yoga and meditation practices to deep connections with Indian cinema and heritage, these celebrities showcase how India’s charm extends far beyond borders, influencing their personal lives and creative journeys in profound ways.
Julia Roberts
She is obsessed with India; she practices Hinduism now, and fell in love while filming "Eat Pray Love."
Will Smith
He loves to rave about India, and thinks he derives some spiritual growth from visiting there. He enjoys their culture too.
Brad Pitt
He has enjoyed Indian culture thoroughly and enjoyed it so much he visited Varanasi three times, and felt the essence of its spiritual traditions.
Lady Gaga
She loves Indian food, especially curry, and talks about wanting to eat Indian food every day of her life.
Tom Hardy
He obviously has a deep fascination with India. I would say actually, it is his intention to visit India soon and experience the culture for himself.
Charlize Theron
She grew up watching Bollywood movies in South Africa; she is fascinated by everything Indian, its culture, its people, and even its uniqueness of beauty.
