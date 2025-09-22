6 Most Iconic Villain Characters in Hollywood History

Hollywood has given us some of the most unforgettable villain characters that continue to haunt and fascinate audiences. Darth Vader’s dark legacy, Heath Ledger’s anarchic Joker, and Hannibal Lecter’s chilling sophistication remain iconic. Hans Gruber brought charm to terror, while Norman Bates redefined psychological horror. Agent Smith’s cold digital menace added a futuristic edge. Together, these villains showcase the power of great storytelling and the impact of unforgettable antagonists in cinema history.