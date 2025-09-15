LIVE TV
  • 6 Star Duos Who Always Travel Together

6 Star Duos Who Always Travel Together

Bollywood star duos like Ranveer-Deepika, Alia-Suhana, and Kareena-Karisma frequently travel together, blending fun, fashion, and adventure. Fans admire their camaraderie, and their trips offer glimpses of personal lives, inspiring travel and lifestyle trends.

By: Last Updated: September 15, 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone
1/6

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

This power couple often shares travel diaries, exploring exotic destinations while keeping their fans updated with cute couple moments.

Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor
2/6

Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor

Sister goals! These Bollywood sisters enjoy luxury holidays together, capturing memories that highlight their close sibling bond.

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput
3/6

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira often vacation as a family, balancing romance and parenthood while exploring scenic spots worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
4/6

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

From exotic beaches to luxury cities, Priyanka and Nick travel the world hand-in-hand, sharing glimpses of their glamorous lifestyle.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
5/6

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

This celeb-athlete duo enjoys holidays that mix adventure, relaxation, and family time, showing love and travel synergy together.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly shared travel moments. Personal relationships and travel details are subject to change and may not represent private circumstances.

