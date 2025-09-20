LIVE TV
  • 6 Stunning Getaways You Can Visit Without a Passport

6 Stunning Getaways You Can Visit Without a Passport

Discover six breathtaking destinations you can visit without a passport. Nepal offers Himalayan treks and spiritual heritage; Bhutan enchants with monasteries and serene valleys. Goa is perfect for beaches and nightlife, while Kerala’s backwaters provide tranquil cruises and cultural immersion. Andaman Islands promise idyllic beaches and diving adventures, and Jaipur captivates with royal palaces, forts, and vibrant bazaars. These destinations combine adventure, culture, and natural beauty for unforgettable domestic travel experiences.

September 20, 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Nepal
1/7

Nepal

Explore the Himalayas, trek to Everest Base Camp, enjoy Pokhara’s lakes, and soak in Nepal’s rich spiritual heritage.

Bhutan
2/7

Bhutan

Known as the “Last Shangri-La,” Bhutan dazzles with monasteries, festivals, Himalayas, and serene valleys full of tradition.

Goa
3/7

Goa

This tropical paradise boasts golden beaches, lively nightlife, historical forts, water sports, and vibrant festivals to enjoy year-round.

Kerala Backwaters
4/7

Kerala Backwaters

Cruise palm-fringed waterways of Alleppey, experience canal village life, Ayurvedic resorts, and Kerala’s stunning cultural diversity.

Andaman Islands
5/7

Andaman Islands

Idyllic white beaches, crystal-clear waters, rich marine life, diving, snorkeling, and peaceful escapes on India’s remote islands.

Jaipur
6/7

Jaipur

Rajasthan’s Pink City mesmerizes with majestic palaces, historic forts, colorful bazaars, local cuisine, and royal heritage architecture.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Travel conditions, accessibility, and safety may vary. Always check official travel advisories and local regulations before planning a visit.

