6 Stunning Getaways You Can Visit Without a Passport

Discover six breathtaking destinations you can visit without a passport. Nepal offers Himalayan treks and spiritual heritage; Bhutan enchants with monasteries and serene valleys. Goa is perfect for beaches and nightlife, while Kerala’s backwaters provide tranquil cruises and cultural immersion. Andaman Islands promise idyllic beaches and diving adventures, and Jaipur captivates with royal palaces, forts, and vibrant bazaars. These destinations combine adventure, culture, and natural beauty for unforgettable domestic travel experiences.