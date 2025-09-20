6 Stunning Getaways You Can Visit Without a Passport
Discover six breathtaking destinations you can visit without a passport. Nepal offers Himalayan treks and spiritual heritage; Bhutan enchants with monasteries and serene valleys. Goa is perfect for beaches and nightlife, while Kerala’s backwaters provide tranquil cruises and cultural immersion. Andaman Islands promise idyllic beaches and diving adventures, and Jaipur captivates with royal palaces, forts, and vibrant bazaars. These destinations combine adventure, culture, and natural beauty for unforgettable domestic travel experiences.
Nepal
Explore the Himalayas, trek to Everest Base Camp, enjoy Pokhara’s lakes, and soak in Nepal’s rich spiritual heritage.
Bhutan
Known as the “Last Shangri-La,” Bhutan dazzles with monasteries, festivals, Himalayas, and serene valleys full of tradition.
Goa
This tropical paradise boasts golden beaches, lively nightlife, historical forts, water sports, and vibrant festivals to enjoy year-round.
Kerala Backwaters
Cruise palm-fringed waterways of Alleppey, experience canal village life, Ayurvedic resorts, and Kerala’s stunning cultural diversity.
Andaman Islands
Idyllic white beaches, crystal-clear waters, rich marine life, diving, snorkeling, and peaceful escapes on India’s remote islands.
Jaipur
Rajasthan’s Pink City mesmerizes with majestic palaces, historic forts, colorful bazaars, local cuisine, and royal heritage architecture.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Travel conditions, accessibility, and safety may vary. Always check official travel advisories and local regulations before planning a visit.