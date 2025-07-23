6 Stylish and Comfortable Blouse Designs for Heavy-Busted Women
Check out 6 blouse designs perfect for heavy-busted women, stylish, supportive, and comfortable choices that enhance your silhouette without compromising on fashion or confidence.
V-Neck Blouse
V-necklines create a vertical line that elongates the neck and flatters the bust. This can give you a lined look without adding unnecessary bulk or tightness.
Boat Neck Blouse
This neckline makes a horizontal stretch, balancing larger busts whilst maintaining elegance. Go for subtle prints or solids to keep the upper frame proportionate.
Princess-Cut Blouse
Princess cuts have vertical seams for structured support, enhancing shape and comfort. They equally distribute the weight of the bust, making it suitable for formal and ethnic wear.
High Neck with Keyhole Blouse
It is modestly high-necked, but the keyhole detail adds a bit of charm and directs the attention toward the collarbone as opposed to the bust for a fashionably flattering effect.
Katori (Cup) Blouse
Katori (cup) blouses feature pre-stitched cups that provide lift, support, and a contoured fit. It is ideal for comfort when worn with sarees or lehengas, while not compromising on style.
Full or Three-Quarter Sleeve Blouse
Longer sleeves establish a balance for the upper body and hide the heaviness of the arms. Soft and breathable fabrics. It does not cling, will give comfort and a smooth outer look simultaneously.
