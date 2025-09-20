6 Underrated Indie Films That’ll Blow You Away

These six underrated indie films offer unforgettable stories and powerful performances. Magic Farm satirizes a fake music scene; Presence delivers a ghostly, immersive experience; Secret Mall Apartment documents artists protesting gentrification. Aftersun and The Worst Person in the World explore emotional growth and identity, while Mass presents raw, dialogue-driven grief. Together, they showcase unique storytelling, creative filmmaking, and emotional depth that make indie cinema compelling and essential viewing.