6 Unlucky Plants to Remove From Your Home for Better Energy and Good Luck
Some plants, though beautiful, are believed to bring bad luck or negative energy into your home according to Vastu and Feng Shui principles. From thorny cacti to certain wilt-prone varieties, these plants may disrupt harmony and prosperity. Discover the six plants you should avoid indoors to promote positive vibes, better energy flow, and good fortune.
Cactus
Sharp spines do produce negative energy, especially with inside tension and conflict; it is best to keep them outside to retain peace and harmony.
Dead or Dying Plants
Dying or dead plants represent stagnation, loss and slow energy. They attract poison and negativity while stopping positive energy from moving into your space.
Bonsai Trees
Bonsai trees are a symbol of restriction and limited growth. Plainly, it is too restrictive to grow, and it cannot grow into personal or professional greatness. While this may be a beautiful tree, it is best to keep it outdoors to promote personal and professional freedom and positive energy.
Thorny Plants (especially roses, holly, or crown of thorns)
Treacherous thorns elicit tension (emotional) and spiritual distress (negative energy), disturbing the balance of the home environment.
Ivy plant
Choking, invasive plants like ivy restrict oxygen, choking, life and vitality as well as energy flow - causing stagnation and silent decay indoors.
Yucca
Yucca looks pretty enough outside, but, with sword-like leaves, yucca produces 'cutting energy' which also affects your harmony, balance and directs harsh or negative energy back into your home or environment.