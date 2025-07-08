LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart

7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart

Embrace these ancient Ayurvedic herbs to support your heart naturally from strengthening cardiac muscles to lowering stress and cholesterol. A small step today can lead to a healthier heart tomorrow.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart - Gallery Image
1/7

Arjuna - The Heart Guardian

Arjuna bark is a time-honored heart tonic in Ayurveda. It helps strengthen the heart muscles, regulate blood pressure, and maintain healthy cholesterol. A powerful herb for cardiac wellness.

7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart - Gallery Image
2/7

Ashwagandha - Stress & Heart Soother

Chronic stress is tough on your heart. Ashwagandha reduces cortisol and balances the nervous system, easing heart strain and keeping blood pressure in check.

7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart - Gallery Image
3/7

Turmeric - Nature’s Anti-Inflammatory

Turmeric’s curcumin fights inflammation and oxidative stress, protecting arteries from damage. A daily pinch can support smoother blood flow and heart function.

7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart - Gallery Image
4/7

Guggulu - Cholesterol Cleanser

Known for lowering LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, Guggulu helps keep your arteries clear. It also supports healthy metabolism and weight, indirectly benefiting heart health.

7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart - Gallery Image
5/7

Triphala - Gentle Detox for the Heart

By improving digestion and detoxification, Triphala reduces systemic inflammation. A cleaner gut means less burden on the heart and better overall circulation.

7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart - Gallery Image
6/7

Garlic - The Natural Blood Thinner

Garlic (Lasuna) improves circulation, lowers blood pressure, and prevents plaque buildup in arteries. It’s a simple kitchen staple with profound heart benefits.

7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart - Gallery Image
7/7

Brahmi - Calming the Cardiovascular System

Brahmi nurtures the mind and promotes calmness, reducing stress load on your heart. It also supports healthy blood vessels and steady circulation.
(This information on Ayurvedic herbs is for general wellness only. It does not replace medical advice. Always consult a qualified practitioner before using herbs, especially for heart conditions.)

7 Ayurvedic Herbs for a Strong & Healthy Heart - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?