LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ranbir Kapoor To Kareena Kapoor: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Accidently Spilled Juicy Secrets During Live Chats

Ranbir Kapoor To Kareena Kapoor: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Accidently Spilled Juicy Secrets During Live Chats

Live chats are a fun way of Bollywood stars to connect with fans, but they sometimes lead to accidental revelations. Ranbir Kapoor hinting about Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan exposing a hidden feud, and Sara Ali Khan spilling movie shoot details are just a few examples of live chat blunders. These unexpected moments give fans a peek into the private lives of their favorite celebrities while creating a storm online. Whether it’s Priyanka Chopra’s project leak or Ananya Panday’s surprise cameo reveal, these slip-ups quickly go viral, proving that even stars aren’t safe from accidental disclosures.

By: Last Updated: September 8, 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Baby News Early
1/8

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Baby News Early

During a live chat, Ranbir Kapoor accidently hinted about Alia Bhatt's pregnancy before the official announcement, leaving fans shocked and excited.

Priyanka Chopra Drops Project Hint
2/8

Priyanka Chopra Drops Project Hint

While interacting with fans, Priyanka Chopra Jones unintentionally confirmed details about an upcoming Hollywood project that was meant to stay secret.

Varun Dhawan's Family Secret
3/8

Varun Dhawan's Family Secret

In a casual live session, Varun Dhawan opened up about a private family matter, sparking conversations and surprising his audience.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Feud Confession
4/8

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Feud Confession

During a fun Q and A, Kareena Kapoor confidential details about his film deal, leading to debates about Bollywood pay scales and production secrets.

Kartik Aryan's Contract Slip Up
5/8

Kartik Aryan's Contract Slip Up

Kartik Aaryan accidentally revealed confidential details about his film deal, leading to debates about Bollywood pay scales and production secrets.

Sara Ali Khan Reveals Travel Plans
6/8

Sara Ali Khan Reveals Travel Plans

Sara Ali Khan unexpectedly spilled details about her upcoming movie shoot and travel plans, leaving fans curious and producers unhappy about the leak.

Ananya Panday Hints At Surprise Cameo
7/8

Ananya Panday Hints At Surprise Cameo

While chatting with her fans, Ananya Panday accidentally confirmed a surprise cameo in a big-budget movie, which was meant to be kept under wraps.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only, and the data is publicly available.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS