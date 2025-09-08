Ranbir Kapoor To Kareena Kapoor: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Accidently Spilled Juicy Secrets During Live Chats

Live chats are a fun way of Bollywood stars to connect with fans, but they sometimes lead to accidental revelations. Ranbir Kapoor hinting about Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan exposing a hidden feud, and Sara Ali Khan spilling movie shoot details are just a few examples of live chat blunders. These unexpected moments give fans a peek into the private lives of their favorite celebrities while creating a storm online. Whether it’s Priyanka Chopra’s project leak or Ananya Panday’s surprise cameo reveal, these slip-ups quickly go viral, proving that even stars aren’t safe from accidental disclosures.