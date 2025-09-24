7 Bollywood Love Stories That Still Melt Our Hearts
Bollywood has given us love stories that continue to inspire and warm hearts. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s balance of stardom and family to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fiery bond, these couples redefine romance. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s private yet strong connection, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dreamy pairing, and Virat-Anushka’s power partnership stand out, along with Shahid-Mira’s grounded love and Ayushmann-Tahira’s resilient journey.
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
Beloved power couple balancing stardom and family life with charm and deep chemistry.
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone
Iconic duo known for their passionate bond and on-screen as well as off-screen magic.
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
Private yet heartwarming relationship admired widely by fans and media alike.
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra
From onscreen pairing to real-life romance, admired for their elegance and chemistry.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Power couple blending cricket and cinema worlds with love and mutual support.
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Kapoor
Grounded in family values, their love story remains relatable and cherished by fans.
Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap
Resilient, creative pair inspiring many with their strong bond beyond the spotlight.
Diclaimer
These love stories are celebrated through public appearances and media coverage. Relationship dynamics may differ privately, as only couples know their true journey. Interpretations are based on publicly available information.