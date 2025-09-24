7 Bollywood Love Stories That Still Melt Our Hearts

Bollywood has given us love stories that continue to inspire and warm hearts. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s balance of stardom and family to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fiery bond, these couples redefine romance. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s private yet strong connection, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dreamy pairing, and Virat-Anushka’s power partnership stand out, along with Shahid-Mira’s grounded love and Ayushmann-Tahira’s resilient journey.