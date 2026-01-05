7 Cheapest Markets in Delhi for Street Shopping: Best Budget Places for Clothes & Accessories
Delhi is a paradise for street shopping lovers. From trendy clothes to statement accessories, the city offers countless budget friendly markets where you can shop without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you are a college student, a fashion enthusiast or a tourist hunting for souvenirs, these markets promise unbeatable deals, variety and vibrant vibes. Here’s a curated list of the 7 cheapest markets in Delhi for street shopping, perfect for affordable clothes and accessories.
Sarojini Nagar Market
Sarojini Nagar is hands down the most popular street shopping destination in Delhi. This market is a goldmine for stylish outfits at unbelievably low prices.
What to Buy: Tops, dresses, jackets, jeans Branded export surplus clothing, Belts, bags, earrings
Price Range: ₹100 – ₹500
Best Day to Visit: Tuesday (new stock arrival)
Lajpat Nagar Central Market
Lajpat Nagar Central Market offers a perfect mix of street stalls and affordable stores. It’s ideal for everyday wear, ethnic outfits and trendy accessories.
What to Buy: Kurtis, leggings, dupattas, Footwear, costume jewellery, Handbags and sunglasses
Price Range: ₹150 – ₹800
Shopping Tip: Bargaining is a must for the best deals.
Janpath Market
Located near Connaught Place, It is famous for budget fashion and Tibetan stalls. It’s a favorite among tourists and college goers.
What to Buy: Summer dresses, jackets, Silver jewellery, junk accessories, Handicrafts and souvenirs
Price Range: ₹200 – ₹1,000
Best Time to Visit: Afternoon hours on weekdays
Palika Bazaar
Palika Bazaar is one of Delhi’s oldest shopping markets, known for electronics, clothes, and accessories at bargain prices. It’s perfect for budget shoppers who love negotiating.
What to Buy: T-shirts, jeans, winterwear, Watches, perfumes, accessories, Footwear and backpacks
Price Range: ₹200 – ₹1,200
Tip: Always compare prices before buying.
Chandni Chowk
Chandni Chowk is a heaven for ethnic clothing at wholesale like rates. From weddings to festivals, you’ll find everything here at affordable prices.
What to Buy: Sarees, lehengas, suits, Fabric, dupattas, bridal accessories, Traditional jewellery
Price Range: ₹500 – ₹3,000
Best Areas: Kinari Bazaar, Nai Sarak, Katra Neel
Karol Bagh Market
Karol Bagh offers a blend of street stalls and local shops selling fashionable clothes at reasonable prices. It’s especially popular for wedding shopping and casual wear.
What to Buy: Shirts, trousers, ethnic wear, Artificial jewellery, footwear, Home decor items
Price Range: ₹300 – ₹1,500
Best Time to Visit: Evening hours
Kamla Nagar Market
Located near Delhi University, Kamla Nagar Market caters largely to students. It’s known for trendy outfits, cute accessories, and budget-friendly footwear.
What to Buy: Crop tops, jeans, hoodies, Sling bags, earrings, hair accessories, Flats and sneakers
Price Range: ₹200 – ₹1,000
Best Day: Weekdays to avoid crowds
