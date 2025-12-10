LIVE TV
  • 7 Cinematic Waterfalls in India You Must Visit at Least Once

7 Cinematic Waterfalls in India You Must Visit at Least Once

India is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls that look straight out of a movie scene. Surrounded by lush forests, misty clouds, and dramatic cliffs, these waterfalls offer the perfect blend of nature’s beauty and adventure. If you love travel and photography, these cinematic destinations deserve a special place on your bucket list.

By: Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Dudhsagar Waterfall – Goa
1/8

Dudhsagar Waterfall – Goa

A grand four-tiered waterfall that looks like a flowing curtain of milk — especially stunning during monsoon.

Jog Falls – Karnataka
2/8

Jog Falls – Karnataka

India’s second-highest waterfall, known for its massive vertical drop and powerful, film-like cascading beauty.

Athirappilly Waterfall – Kerala
3/8

Athirappilly Waterfall – Kerala

Famous as “India’s Niagara,” this picturesque spot has been featured in many Bollywood movies.

Nohkalikai Falls – Meghalaya
4/8

Nohkalikai Falls – Meghalaya

A dramatic plunge waterfall set among clouds and greenery, offering spectacular views from the cliffside.

Bhagsu Waterfall – Himachal Pradesh
5/8

Bhagsu Waterfall – Himachal Pradesh

A charming hill-station waterfall near McLeod Ganj — perfect for trekking, chilling, and travel photos.

Chitrakoot Falls – Chhattisgarh
6/8

Chitrakoot Falls – Chhattisgarh

Often called the “mini Niagara of India,” its wide horseshoe shape looks magical, especially in winter.

Hogenakkal Waterfall – Tamil Nadu
7/8

Hogenakkal Waterfall – Tamil Nadu

Known for smoky water mist and boat rides, this cinematic location feels like a natural movie set.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

