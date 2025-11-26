7 Indian Railway Stations From Where You Can Travel Abroad by Train
Seven Indian railway stations, including Attari, Sealdah, NJP, and Raxaul, offer direct or historic cross-border train connectivity to neighbouring countries.
Attari Railway Station (Punjab)
It was the border point for the rail travel between India and Pakistan, and after that, the Samjhauta Express used to make journeys between Attari and Lahore.
Old Delhi Railway Station (Delhi)
The route for Pakistan giants starting point was through the Thar Express corridor that connected India with Karachi through Rajasthan.
Kolkata Chitpur Railway Station (West Bengal)
It was the station for the Maitree Express, making it possible for international passenger rail travel between Kolkata and Dhaka.
Sealdah Railway Station (West Bengal)
It is the railway station for Bandhan Express, connecting Kolkata to Khulna and making the India-Bangladesh cross-border movement easier.
New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station (West Bengal)
The Mitali Express passes through there, offering an international train connection between North Bengal's NJP and Bangladesh's capital city, Dhaka.
Agartala Railway Station (Tripura)
It is the Indian side that connects to Bangladesh via the Agartala–Akhaura route, thus helping to facilitate and support the bilateral railway movement as well as services that are to be established.
Raxaul Junction (Bihar)
It is the significant railway gateway of India and Nepal, linking Raxaul to Birgunj with the current freight and proposed passenger connectivity.
Disclaimer
Information is based on available reports and may change. Cross-border train services are subject to government policies, permissions, and operational updates.