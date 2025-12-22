LIVE TV
  • 7 Most Scenic Countries to Visit in 2026

7 Most Scenic Countries to Visit in 2026

Travel in 2026 is all about unforgettable landscapes and once-in-a-lifetime views. From dramatic mountains to surreal natural wonders, these seven countries offer scenery so powerful it stays with you long after the journey ends.

Published By: NewsX Webdesk Published: December 22, 2025 10:40:20 IST
Credit: Freepik

New Zealand
Credit: unsplash

New Zealand

New Zealand showcases some of the most diverse scenery on Earth, with towering alpine peaks, glacier-fed lakes, rolling green hills, rugged coastlines, and remote roads that pass through untouched wilderness.

Credit: Freepik

Switzerland

Switzerland’s landscapes feel carefully crafted, featuring snow-covered Alpine summits, turquoise lakes, peaceful valleys, colorful meadows, and historic villages connected by panoramic train routes.

Credit: Freepik

Norway

Norway is defined by its dramatic natural scale—deep fjords carved by glaciers, towering rock faces, endless waterfalls, quiet coastal towns, and skies that glow under the midnight sun or northern lights.

Credit: Freepik

Japan

Japan’s scenery reflects harmony and contrast, from delicate cherry blossoms and bamboo forests to volcanic mountains, tranquil lakes, and ancient temples set within breathtaking natural surroundings.

Credit: Freepik

Italy

Italy offers layered beauty across its regions, including sunlit Mediterranean coastlines, vineyard-covered hills, golden countryside, historic towns, and landscapes shaped by centuries of art and culture.

Credit: Freepik

Canada

Canada’s natural beauty feels vast and raw, with towering mountain ranges, crystal-clear lakes, dense forests, sweeping plains, and protected national parks teeming with wildlife.

Credit: Freepik

Iceland

Iceland presents a surreal world of extremes, where powerful waterfalls, lava fields, black sand beaches, massive glaciers, geothermal landscapes, and volcanic mountains dominate the horizon.

