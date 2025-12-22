7 Most Scenic Countries to Visit in 2026
Travel in 2026 is all about unforgettable landscapes and once-in-a-lifetime views. From dramatic mountains to surreal natural wonders, these seven countries offer scenery so powerful it stays with you long after the journey ends.
New Zealand
New Zealand showcases some of the most diverse scenery on Earth, with towering alpine peaks, glacier-fed lakes, rolling green hills, rugged coastlines, and remote roads that pass through untouched wilderness.
Switzerland
Switzerland’s landscapes feel carefully crafted, featuring snow-covered Alpine summits, turquoise lakes, peaceful valleys, colorful meadows, and historic villages connected by panoramic train routes.
Norway
Norway is defined by its dramatic natural scale—deep fjords carved by glaciers, towering rock faces, endless waterfalls, quiet coastal towns, and skies that glow under the midnight sun or northern lights.
Japan
Japan’s scenery reflects harmony and contrast, from delicate cherry blossoms and bamboo forests to volcanic mountains, tranquil lakes, and ancient temples set within breathtaking natural surroundings.
Italy
Italy offers layered beauty across its regions, including sunlit Mediterranean coastlines, vineyard-covered hills, golden countryside, historic towns, and landscapes shaped by centuries of art and culture.
Canada
Canada’s natural beauty feels vast and raw, with towering mountain ranges, crystal-clear lakes, dense forests, sweeping plains, and protected national parks teeming with wildlife.
Iceland
Iceland presents a surreal world of extremes, where powerful waterfalls, lava fields, black sand beaches, massive glaciers, geothermal landscapes, and volcanic mountains dominate the horizon.