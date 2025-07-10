7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken
North Indian Cochin offer rich variety of flavors beyond the popular dishes everyone knows. Many regional specialties are deeply rooted in tradition, featuring unique cooking techniques, local ingredients, and subtle spice blends. From smoky, rustic flavors to creamy and tangy textures, these hidden gem showcase the depth and complexity.
Kadhi Pakora
A comforting yogurt based curry with gram flour fritters, Kadhi Pakoda is tangy, creamy, and light spiced. A perfect balance of flavor and warmth.
Baingan Bharta
This smoky masher eggplant dish is made by roasting the eggplant over an open flame, then mixing it with tomatoes, garlic, onion, and other spices.
Chana Madra
Chana Madra features chickpeas cooker in a rich yogurt based gravy spiced with cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon.
Mutton Yakhni
It is originated from Kashmir, A light, aromatic curry made with yogurt, fennel, and subtle spices. A perfect blend of creamy texture and spices.
Aloo ke Gutke
It is a popular dish from Uttarakhand, made with boiled potatoes tossed in mustard oil, cumin seeds, and local spices.
Kathal Curry
Jackfruit chunks are slow-cooked in a spicy tomato based curry, also known as Vegetarian Meat. A very healthy and full of texture.
Bhutte ka Kees
This Madhya Pradesh dish features grated corn cooked with milk and spices. It is the combination of sweetness, creaminess, and spiced with green chili and mustard seeds.
Disclaimer: The content provided is just for informational purposes only. All dishes of North India is not mentioned here.