  • 7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken

7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken

North Indian Cochin offer rich variety of flavors beyond the popular dishes everyone knows. Many regional specialties are deeply rooted in tradition, featuring unique cooking techniques, local ingredients, and subtle spice blends. From smoky, rustic flavors to creamy and tangy textures, these hidden gem showcase the depth and complexity. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken - Gallery Image
1/7

Kadhi Pakora

A comforting yogurt based curry with gram flour fritters, Kadhi Pakoda is tangy, creamy, and light spiced. A perfect balance of flavor and warmth.

7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken - Gallery Image
2/7

Baingan Bharta

This smoky masher eggplant dish is made by roasting the eggplant over an open flame, then mixing it with tomatoes, garlic, onion, and other spices.

7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken - Gallery Image
3/7

Chana Madra

Chana Madra features chickpeas cooker in a rich yogurt based gravy spiced with cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon.

7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken - Gallery Image
4/7

Mutton Yakhni

It is originated from Kashmir, A light, aromatic curry made with yogurt, fennel, and subtle spices. A perfect blend of creamy texture and spices.

7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken - Gallery Image
5/7

Aloo ke Gutke

It is a popular dish from Uttarakhand, made with boiled potatoes tossed in mustard oil, cumin seeds, and local spices.

7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken - Gallery Image
6/7

Kathal Curry

Jackfruit chunks are slow-cooked in a spicy tomato based curry, also known as Vegetarian Meat. A very healthy and full of texture.

7 Must-try North Indian dishes you are missing out on: Beyond Tandoori Chicken - Gallery Image
7/7

Bhutte ka Kees

This Madhya Pradesh dish features grated corn cooked with milk and spices. It is the combination of sweetness, creaminess, and spiced with green chili and mustard seeds.

Disclaimer: The content provided is just for informational purposes only. All dishes of North India is not mentioned here.

