LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Party Looks to Copy from Mrunal Thakur

7 Party Looks to Copy from Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is serving as the ultimate party outfit inspiration. From glamorous gowns to chic ensembles, here are 7 looks you can recreate for your next celebration.

Published By: Published: December 26, 2025 15:04:01 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Glamorous Gowns
1/7
Credit: Instagram@mrunalthakur

Glamorous Gowns

Elegant floor-length gowns in bold or pastel shades. Mrunal pairs them with minimal jewelry and sleek hair for a timeless party look.

You Might Be Interested In
Black Dress
2/7
Credit: Instagram@mrunalthakur

Black Dress

The classic black dress never fails. Mrunal adds statement heels or a clutch to make it stand out at any party.

Metallic & Sequins
3/7
Credit: Instagram@mrunalthakur

Metallic & Sequins

Sparkle and shine like Mrunal with metallic or sequin dresses. Perfect for evening parties or festive events to catch everyone’s attention.

You Might Be Interested In
Chic Jumpsuits
4/7
Credit: Instagram@mrunalthakur

Chic Jumpsuits

Tailored jumpsuits offer comfort without compromising style. Mrunal often pairs them with bold earrings or heels for a party-ready vibe.

Bold Colors
5/7
Credit: Instagram@mrunalthakur

Bold Colors

Vibrant reds, blues, and jewel tones make a statement. Mrunal’s bold-colored outfits highlight confidence and make any party look memorable.

Statement Accessories
6/7
Credit: Instagram@mrunalthakur

Statement Accessories

Oversized earrings, metallic clutches, and strappy heels complete the outfit. Mrunal shows how small details can elevate your party look.

You Might Be Interested In
Effortless Hairstyles
7/7
Credit: Instagram@mrunalthakur

Effortless Hairstyles

Sleek straight hair, soft curls, or updos, Mrunal keeps hairstyles simple yet elegant to complement her outfits without stealing the spotlight.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS