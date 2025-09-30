7 Shweta Tiwari Hot Saree Looks with ‘Deep Neck’ to Rock This Dussehra
Hottest diva of the TV industry, Shweta Tiwari, has always been the talk of the town for her bold and irresistible style. With her recent show, Do You Wanna Partner, she proves that age is just a number. Sharing screen with Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, Shweta Tiwari stunned everyone with her presence and glamorous outfits. If you are someone who is still in search of bold Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali outfit inspiration, then scroll down.
Shweta Tiwari Hot and Sexy Saree
Let’s take a look at Shweeta Tiwari Hot and Sexy Saree looks with a deep neckline that you can copy on Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali outfits.
Shweta Tiwari in Yellow Saree
Shweta Tiwari turns the heat up in a yellow net saree with a heavily embellished blouse featuring a deep neck and backless design.
Shweta Tiwari in Black Shimmery Saree
Shweta Tiwari looks screaming hot in a black shimmery saree with a deep neckline. She accessorized it with a statement necklace, bangles, and rings.
Shweta Tiwari in Contrasting Saree
Shweta Tiwari looks sexy in a yellow saree with a contrasting deep green blouse featuring sleeveless and V neckline. She accessorized it with oxidized silver jewelry.
Shweta Tiwari in Beige Saree Style Lehenga
Shweta Tiwari turns heads in a beige saree-style lehenga with a backless blouse. Her blouse features a deep neckline and multiple straps on the back.
Shweta Tiwari in Hot Red Saree
Shweta Tiwari looks glamorous in a hot red saree with golden work on it. She paired it with a matching blouse with a halter and deep neckline.
Shweta Tiwari in Green Sequined Saree
Shweta Tiwari looks traditional yet modern in a green sequined saree with a deep neck blouse. She paired it with minimal diamond earrings.
Shweta Tiwari in Pastel Pink Saree
Shweta Tiwari stuns in a satin plain pastel pink saree with a heavily embellished silver blouse with a deep neckline. The off-shoulder design of the blouse adds a more sultry and modern twist to the saree.
Disclamier
The images used in this photo gallery are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All pictures belong to their respective owners. We do not claim ownership or rights over the images. The intention is not to objectify anyone but to highlight celebrity fashion and style.”